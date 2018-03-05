Alpine Skiing: Brignone wins combined, Holdener takes title

(Reuters) - Federica Brignone of Italy won the women's Alpine skiing World Cup combined event at Crans-Montana in Switzerland as Swiss Wendy Holdener secured the season's combined title on Sunday.

Brignone, Olympic giant slalom bronze medalist at last month's Pyeongchang Winter Games, was 0.91 seconds off the pace in fifth after the super-G leg but recovered in the slalom to clock an overall winning time of one minute 46.47 seconds.

She was 0.03 seconds faster overall than second-placed Swiss Michelle Gisin, the Olympic champion in the combined discipline, with Petra Vlhova of Slovakia third.

Holdener, fourth in Sunday's race, won her second combined title with Gisin second and Brignone third.



(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Toby Davis and Clare Fallon)