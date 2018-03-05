Golf: Brilliant back nine sees Coetzee reclaim Tshwane Open

George Coetzee regained a two-shot advantage over the course of the final round on Sunday to win the Tshwane Open for the second time in his career.

Brilliant back nine sees Coetzee reclaim Tshwane Open

Coetzee went into the final 18 holes in position to win his fourth European Tour title and regain the trophy he won in 2015, getting the job done with a closing 67 at Pretoria Country Club.

The South African found himself two strokes behind Mikko Korhonen after successive bogeys at three and four.

READ MORE: Something is stirring - Woods can be a Masters contender, says Feherty

READ MORE: Woods commits to two tournaments in Masters build-up

READ MORE: Coetzee launches himself into Tshwane Open contention

But he recovered to make the turn level par for the round and then holed four birdies in five holes from 11 to 15 before responding to a bogey at 17 with another gain on the last.

That excellent back nine saw Coetzee finish two clear of Sam Horsfield, and three ahead of Korhonen.

All four of Coetzee's victories on the European Tour have come on African soil and he said afterwards: "A lot has happened since the last time I held that trophy.

"I broke my ankle and I kind of needed to show myself that I could win on Tour again and it's nice to come and do it again in front of the home crowd.

"They were amazing, I don't think I could have done it without everybody out here supporting me the whole week."