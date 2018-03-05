Astori was set for new Fiorentina contract on Monday, reveals president

Davide Astori was due to sign a new Fiorentina contract on Monday, club president Andrea Della Valle has revealed.

Fiorentina captain Astori, 31, was found dead in his hotel room prior to Sunday's match against Udinese, though the reason for his passing remains unclear.

All seven of the day's Serie A fixtures were postponed following the news, with an autopsy scheduled as the Viola squad flew back to Florence.

Speaking to reporters outside Fiorentina's training ground, Della Valle explained how a meeting for Astori to sign a new contract was moved from last Thursday due to dreadful weather conditions.

"He was going to sign a new contract on Monday, so he could see out his career in Florence," he said.

"It was originally meant to be on Thursday, but we postponed it because of all the chaos caused by the bad weather. I am still in shock.

"He was a reference point for the whole team. We talked for a good half an hour after the Bologna game [a 2-1 win on February 4] and he was telling me all about the project and the new lads. It was like he was already a coach or a sporting director.

"We have to go on and I ask you to understand what our state of mind is right now. The lads must find the strength to react.

"I am proud to have known him. Astori was the first to believe in this reboot for the club and we will always miss him. He was a true captain."