News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Photos: Best pictures from UFC 222

Sporting News
Sporting News /


  • Photos: Best pictures from UFC 222


    Photos: Best pictures from UFC 222

    Photos: Best pictures from UFC 222

    Here are some of the best photos from UFC 222, held March 3 in Las Vegas and featuring Cris Cyborg vs. Yana.



  • 1
    UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya


    Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya fight during their women's featherweight title bout during UFC 222 in Las Vegas.



  • 2
    UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya


    Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya fight during their women's featherweight title bout during UFC 222 in Las Vegas.



  • 3
    UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya


    Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya fight during their women's featherweight title bout during UFC 222 in Las Vegas.



  • 4
    UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya


    Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya fight during their women's featherweight title bout during UFC 222 in Las Vegas.



  • 5
    UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya


    Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya fight during their women's featherweight title bout during UFC 222 in Las Vegas.



  • 6
    UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya


    Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya fight during their women's featherweight title bout during UFC 222 in Las Vegas.



  • 7
    UFC 222: Edgar vs. Ortega


    Frankie Edgar (left) and Brian Ortega fight during their featherweight bout.



  • 8
    UFC 222: Edgar vs. Ortega


    Frankie Edgar (right) and Brian Ortega fight during their featherweight bout.



  • 9
    UFC 222: O'Malley vs. Soukhamthath


    Sean O'Malley punches Andre Soukhamthath during their bantamweight bout.



  • 10
    UFC 222: Struvel vs. Arlovski


    Stefan Struve (right) and Andrei Arlovski fight during their heavyweight bout.



  • 11
    UFC 222: Zingano vs. Vieira


    Cat Zingano kicks Ketlen Vieira during their bantamweight bout.



  • 12
    UFC 222: Zingano vs. Vieira


    Cat Zingano (left) and Ketlen Vieira fight during their bantamweight bout.



  • 13
    UFC 222: Dern vs. Yoder


    Mackenzie Dern takes down Ashley Yoder during their strawweight bout.



  • 14
    UFC 222: Yoder vs. Dern


    Ashley Yoder punches Mackenzie Dern during their strawweight bout.



  • 15
    UFC 222: Munhoz vs. Dodson


    Pedro Munhoz (right) kicks John Dodson during their bantamweight bout.



  • 16
    UFC 222: Dariush vs. Hernandez


    Referee Jason Herzog stops the fight between Beneil Dariush (left) and Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout.



  • 17
    UFC 222: Dariush vs. Hernandez


    Beneil Dariush sits on the mat after losing by TKO to Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout.



  • 18
    UFC 222: Dollaway vs. Lombard


    CB Dollaway punches Hector Lombard after the bell during their middleweight bout.



Back To Top