Photos: Best pictures from UFC 222
Here are some of the best photos from UFC 222, held March 3 in Las Vegas and featuring Cris Cyborg vs. Yana.
1
UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya
Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya fight during their women's featherweight title bout during UFC 222 in Las Vegas.
2
Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya fight during their women's featherweight title bout during UFC 222 in Las Vegas.
3
Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya fight during their women's featherweight title bout during UFC 222 in Las Vegas.
4
Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya fight during their women's featherweight title bout during UFC 222 in Las Vegas.
5
Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya fight during their women's featherweight title bout during UFC 222 in Las Vegas.
6
Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya fight during their women's featherweight title bout during UFC 222 in Las Vegas.
7
UFC 222: Edgar vs. Ortega
Frankie Edgar (left) and Brian Ortega fight during their featherweight bout.
8
Frankie Edgar (right) and Brian Ortega fight during their featherweight bout.
9
UFC 222: O'Malley vs. Soukhamthath
Sean O'Malley punches Andre Soukhamthath during their bantamweight bout.
10
UFC 222: Struvel vs. Arlovski
Stefan Struve (right) and Andrei Arlovski fight during their heavyweight bout.
11
UFC 222: Zingano vs. Vieira
Cat Zingano kicks Ketlen Vieira during their bantamweight bout.
12
Cat Zingano (left) and Ketlen Vieira fight during their bantamweight bout.
13
UFC 222: Dern vs. Yoder
Mackenzie Dern takes down Ashley Yoder during their strawweight bout.
14
Ashley Yoder punches Mackenzie Dern during their strawweight bout.
15
UFC 222: Munhoz vs. Dodson
Pedro Munhoz (right) kicks John Dodson during their bantamweight bout.
16
UFC 222: Dariush vs. Hernandez
Referee Jason Herzog stops the fight between Beneil Dariush (left) and Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout.
17
Beneil Dariush sits on the mat after losing by TKO to Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout.
18
UFC 222: Dollaway vs. Lombard
CB Dollaway punches Hector Lombard after the bell during their middleweight bout.