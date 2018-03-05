Jerry Jones wants Dez Bryant to stay with Cowboys

Jerry Jones wants receiver Dez Bryant to be with the Cowboys in 2018.

Bryant hasn't had a 1,000-yard season in three years, yet he will still be paid $12.5 million, which includes a $16.5 million salary cap.

When Jones was asked if Bryant's contract would be reconstructed or if the team will cut him, Jones remained tight-lipped on the terms of any contract negotiations.

“The reason we don’t discuss contract is that it is implies there is an issue with the contract,” Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That is not fair to imply that there is anything until we sit down and announce we have done something one way or another. It takes two. It takes him and us to do anything with his contract. I’m going to leave it at that. You have asked me as I sit here do you want him on the team next year, and my answer is yes.”

Jones said the Cowboys and Bryant will be meeting soon, likely before the start of free agency on March 14. Even thought the topic of the meeting will be money (and possibly a paycut), Jones doesn't believe that there will be any bad blood since the pair are close.

“I have had a lot of business with Dez over the years,” Jones said. “And I have been very involved with not only his contract negotiation but in many cases, his other personal business. It’s just not awkward at all to visit. We plan on visiting with him about his business. We are both very comfortable, being very candid.

"When you have got that kind of relationship, and I do with him, then I’m optimistic when I am sitting here this time next year we would have done a real good job on his business.”

Bryant was at the height of his game when he signed a five-year, $75 million contract in 2015. However, he hasn't scored double-digit touchdowns since 2014, along with not breaking 1,000 yards.

In 2017, he appeared to be on an upswing with six touchdown catches and 838 yards, but was also battling a fractured foot and tendinitis, which Jones noted.

“You credit some of it to injury,” Jones said. “You can credit some of it to just not being as efficient this year as we were the year before, not having possessions, not having offensive possession time that we had. I can start right there. All of that has a cause and effect, the chicken and the egg."