Alabama's Da'Ron Payne adds sizzle to draft stock at NFL Combine

At Alabama, defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne brought the pain to many quarterbacks and running backs. At the NFL Combine, he showed he'll also bring speed and athleticism to his new team.

Payne went into his Sunday workout in Indianapolis considered a mid-to-late first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He can expect to see his stock rise after a sizzling workout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The question about Payne, the latest inside run-stuffer to roll out of the Crimson Tide's dominant front, is how consistently he can rush the passer in the NFL. We at least now know he can fly upfield given his blazing 40-yard dash for his size (6-2 1/2, 311 pounds).

Because of Payne's pedigree in Nick Saban's scheme, the most common comparison for him has been A'Shawn Robinson, whom the Lions drafted No. 46 overall out of 'Bama two years ago. But Payne has a chance to be better overall than Robinson and other recent Tide products at the position.



Da'Ron Payne just ran a 4.91 40-yard dash (unofficial) with a 1.67 10-yard.



For comparison, here are some of the other recent Alabama DL to be drafted (all day one or two picks):



A'Shawn Robinson: 5.20

Jarran Reed: 5.21

Jonathan Allen: 5.00

Dalvin Tomlinson: 5.19

Payne's 1.67-second split was one hundredth of a second faster than that of Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, who went No. 3 overall in that 2016 draft. It wasn't far off from the 10-yard number posted by 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas (1.65), who went No. 3 overall last year.

Because of team needs and the strength of many top prospects at other positions, Payne won't be drafted that high. But he has a case to be the first defensive tackle selected.

Payne's biggest competition for that honor, Washington's Vita Vea, also threw down in the agility drills, running the 40 in 5.11 seconds at 6-4, 347 pounds. Vea is exceptionally strong and is naturally better against the run, but Payne is more versatile and could be more consistent.

Vea should end up with a 3-4 team. Payne is best suited for a 4-3 team, but he can play well in either front, inside or outside depending on down and situation. Unfortunately, Michigan's Maurice Hurst was unable to compete at the Combine because of medicals. That was also a break in Payne's favor.

For now, it looks clear that Payne won't fall past Nos. 18 through No. 22 overall, where the base 4-3 Seahawks, Cowboys and Bills (twice) are picking. No. 7 to the Buccaneers seems like best-case scenario. No. 13 to the Redskins and No. 17 to the Chargers should be in play, too.

Alabama has given the NFL solid play up front, including Jonathan Allen, who was selected No. 17 overall by Washington last year as a 3-4 end. But there has been a void of a spectacular defensive lineman.

Don't be surprised if Payne is one to step into that lane.