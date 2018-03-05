News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Arsenal hit 16-year low at Brighton as Opta numbers highlight desperate form

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Arsenal hit a 16-year low in their 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Arsenal hit 16-year low at Brighton as Opta numbers highlight desperate form

Arsenal hit 16-year low at Brighton as Opta numbers highlight desperate form

Goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray condemned the Gunners to a fourth defeat in a row in all competitions, something they last endured in October 2002.

They have also now gone 11 Premier League games without a clean sheet, which is their joint-longest such run in the competition, the last coming to an end 16 years ago.

AS IT HAPPENED: Brighton v Arsenal

READ MORE: Dunk and Murray pile more misery on Wenger

READ MORE: Wenger - Top four almost impossible for Arsenal

READ MORE: My worry is to win games - Wenger dodges questions on future

The Gunners, who got a goal back at the Amex Stadium through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but could not find an equaliser, had not lost in 34 previous matches against promoted teams in the top flight. The last such occasion was a 2-1 defeat to QPR in March 2012.

They have taken only 13 points from 15 away games in 2017-18, which is the lowest tally since they managed just 12 in 1989-90.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton earned his own slice of history, too: he is only the third manager to beat Arsene Wenger in the Premier League with three different clubs, after Mark Hughes and Sam Allardyce.

Back To Top