Barcelona star Lionel Messi has scored the 600th goal of his senior career.

Messi scores 600th career goal with Atletico Madrid strike

The 30-year-old struck in Sunday's LaLiga showdown with Atletico Madrid to reach his latest goalscoring milestone.

Messi sent a 25-yard free-kick into the top corner after 26 minutes to put Barca 1-0 up, with away goalkeeper Jan Oblak's touch not enough to keep it out.

The forward now has 539 goals for Barca and 61 at international level with Argentina.

A total of 28 of those have come against Atletico, making them his second-favourite opponent, behind Sevilla.

It is his 373rd strike in LaLiga and the 13th he has netted in all competitions during 2018. It is also the 325th he has scored at Camp Nou.