Cycling: Vogel falls short of outright record, Netherlands top medal table

Kristina Vogel's bid to make history at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships failed on Sunday, while Netherlands' domination on home soil concluded with a further pair of gold medals.

Having equalled Anna Meares' total of 11 world titles with victories in the women's team and individual sprint races, Vogel could not go one better in the keirin and improbably finished sixth.

Elsewhere, Kirsten Wild had twice already contributed to the week's Dutch gold rush that tallied three medals heading into the final day of the event at Omnisport Apeldoorn, and she again triumphed in the women's points race before compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland won the men's time trial.

That double delight was enough to secure first place in the medal table for the home nation.

Wild held off Jennifer Valente's challenge to win the points race by six points, before Hoogland's triumph - with a time of 59.459 in the final ride - left the rider so drained he struggled to make it to the podium.

But the day's big shock came when Vogel faltered in the penultimate race, allowing 21-year-old Nicky Degrendele, of Belgium, to claim keirin gold. Vogel will now have to wait another year to try and take the outright record.

There was some cheer for Germany, though, as they won the men's madison to wrap up the racing, finishing second in the overall table.