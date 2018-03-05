Indonesian outfit Persija Jakarta opened their account in the AFC Cup 2018 with a resounding 4-1 victory over Singapore's Tampines Rovers on Wednesday.

AFC Cup 2018: Goal's Player of the Week - Persija Jakarta's Marko Simic

It was their Croatian forward Marko Simic who turned in a talismanic display to help them win three crucial points at home. He led the lines with efficiency and scored a superb hat-trick to stun the Singaporean team.

Simic gave them the lead in the 12th minute when he slammed home Riko Simanjuntak’s cut back from the right. Simic got his second goal of the night in the 74th minute before completing his hat-trick four minutes before the end of regulation time to add an emphatic touch to the scoreline.

The forward played the entire ninety minutes for Persija and tallied four shots on target while also completing 69% of his attempted passes.

Ultimately, his three goals have powered Persija to an important win and Simic is rightly named as Goal's Asian Player of the Week!

Congrats Marko!