Cristiano Ronaldo is ready. The Real Madrid forward bagged another double on Saturday and also saw a strike ruled out before being substituted late in the match. It was the perfect preparation for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

To Paris with goals - Ronaldo on fire ahead of Madrid's PSG test

Gareth Bale opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the first half after firing home a loose ball from close to the penalty spot and just before the interval, Ronaldo made it two with some neat footwork in the area before clinically slotting into the corner.

That was his 300th goal in La Liga, in just 286 games in the competition for Real . But as usual, there was more to come from the prolific Portuguese. After Getafe had pulled one back from a contentious penalty (for which Nacho was penalised despite playing the ball), Cristiano saw a strike controversially chalked off at the other end.

But he did net again as he headed home from close range after a fine cross from the returning Marcelo, back from injury just in time for the trip to Paris. And that was to be Ronaldo's last action of the evening as he was taken off for a rest ahead of Tuesday's big match.

So it is now 301 goals in La Liga for Cristiano, but more significant is his fantastic form in the start of 2018. He has 14 goals already in this calendar year and 10 in his last five games. And after his slow start in the Primera Division, which saw him hit just four in the first leg of the competition, he now has 16 goals in 21 appearances.

Normal service resumed, then. In the Champions League, Ronaldo has been converting all season and he leads the scoring charts in the continental competition with 11 goals in his seven matches.

Two of those came in the 3-1 over PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu last month and two more in an identical scoreline against Getafe on Saturday will represent a big boost in confidence ahead of Tuesday's huge game at the Parc des Princes.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane had been criticised earlier in the week as Ronaldo was rested for the Liga game away to Espanyol and Real went down to a late Gerard Moreno strike at the RCDE Stadium.

However, the rest will have done him good and even though Zidane said otherwise in Saturday's pre-match press conference, La Liga was already lost for Real Madrid anyway.

Not so the Champions League. With Real also out of the Copa del Rey, success in Europe is their only hope of silverware now at the end of this season as Zidane's side look to claim a historic third successive continental crown.

And although Marcelo returned from injury, there is still no sign of Luka Modric or Toni Kroos, and it is starting to look like those two midfielders will miss out on Tuesday. So Zidane will probably opt for 4-4-2 in Paris with Marco Asensio and Bale (or Lucas Vazquez) on the wings and a revitalised Karim Benzema in attack alongside Ronaldo.

As always, though, Madrid will look to Cristiano for goals and for inspiration. Luckily for them, he is on fire right now – and that is yet more bad news for PSG.