Arsene Wenger has opted to freshen up his Arsenal side after falling under mounting pressure, with Jack Wilshere and Alex Iwobi coming back in against Brighton.



The Gunners boss has left Hector Bellerin on the bench, with the Spaniard having previously started every single one of Arsenal's Premier League games so far this season, playing more minutes than goalkeeper Petr Cech in all competitions.



Aaron Ramsey is also rested ahead of the Europa League quarter-final match against AC Milan at San Siro on Thursday, while Calum Chambers comes in to replace Bellerin at right-back.





Arsenal team news: Wilshere and Iwobi return for Gunners at Brighton

Subs: Krul, Goldson, Bruno, Kayal, March, Ulloa, Locadia.

Highly-rated youngster Eddie Nketiah is on the substitutes bench, while Danny Welbeck and Mohamed Elneny are also among the options in waiting for Wenger.

Brighton, meanwhile, named an unchanged side following their thumping 4-1 win over Swansea City last time out that helped ease their relegation fears.

The hosts are currently 12th in the Premier League table but only four points clear of 18th-placed Crystal Palace.

Brighton starting XI: Ryan; Schelotto, Bong, Dunk, Duffy; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo; Gross; Murray.





Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Chambers, Koscielny, Mustafi, Kolasinac; Mkhitaryan, Wilshere, Xhaka, Iwobi; Ozil; Aubameyang.

Subs: Ospina, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Nketiah, Welbeck.