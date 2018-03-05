Skiing: Hirscher secures seventh successive overall title

Marcel Hirscher secured his seventh successive FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup overall title with another dominant performance in the slalom at Kranjska Gora.

The Austrian clinched a fifth slalom globe in Slovenia as he once again denied Henrik Kristoffersen, who has had to play second fiddle despite some impressive performances of his own.

Hirscher led the Norwegian by 0.82 seconds after the first run and there never looked to be any doubt of him maintaining his lead on the final run as he increased his margin of victory to 1.22 secs with a flawless showing.

It marked Hirscher's 12th win of the season and seventh in the slalom, his outstanding form restricting Kristoffersen to only one win from 14 podiums.

His lead at the top of the overall standings is 289 points with six races remaining but, with Kristoffersen only competing in the slalom and giant slalom, yet another overall globe is secure, as four of those six are speed races.

Mikaela Shiffrin cannot celebrate a second consecutive overall title, Wendy Holdener keeping her faint hopes alive by winning the Alpine Combined globe at Crans Montana.

Holdener finished fourth after her super-G and slalom runs having won the first Combined race in Lenzerheide last month, taking her to 150 points from the two races.

Federica Brignone prevailed ahead of Michelle Gisin and Petra Vlhova but Holdener, who won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, clinched a second Combined globe in three seasons.

Holdener trails Shiffrin in the overall standings by 561 points, the American firmly in the box seat for the title.