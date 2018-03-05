Sir Roger Bannister, the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, has died at the age of 88.

Four-minute mile record breaker Sir Roger Bannister dies at 88

Bannister set a time of three minutes and 59.4 seconds at Iffley Road sports ground in Oxford on May 6, 1954, securing his place in history, even though the record was bettered 46 days later.

Australian John Landy went faster in the following month with a time of 3:57.9.

Bannister won gold over a mile at the 1954 Commonwealth Games, before later becoming a leading neurologist. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011.

A statement on behalf of his family read: "Sir Roger Bannister died peacefully in Oxford on 3rd March 2018, aged 88, surrounded by his family who were as loved by him, as he was loved by them.

"He banked his treasure in the hearts of his friends."