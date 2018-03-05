Fiorentina captain Davide Astori was found dead in his hotel room at the age of 31 on Sunday.

Davide Astori: Milan academy graduate, Cagliari favourite and Italy international

The tragic news prompted the postponement of all the day's Serie A matches, including Fiorentina's game away to Udinese.

An AC Milan youth product, Astori enjoyed his best years with Cagliari and later in Florence. The defender was also capped 14 times by Italy and scored once for the Azzurri, at the Confederations Cup in Brazil in 2013.

READ MORE: Fiorentina captain Davide Astori dead at 31

READ MORE: You were our brave captain - Baresi, Milan and Cagliari lead tributes to Astori

READ MORE: Serie A matches postponed after Astori passes away

READ MORE: Astori cause of death remains unclear, say Fiorentina

Here, we look at Astori's career from his development in the academy of Italian and European giants Milan to his time leading La Viola.

AC Milan

Born in San Giovanni Bianco, Bergamo, Astori started his career with local team Pontisola before joining AC Milan in 2001.

He was sent on loan to Serie C1 clubs Pizzighettone and Cremonese and then moved to Serie A club Cagliari, initially as part of a co-ownership deal with Milan.

Cagliari

Astori's top-flight debut came against Siena in September 2008 – the first of 174 league appearances for Cagliari over six seasons.

Italy

His form for the Rossoblu led to an international call-up under Cesare Prandelli in August 2010.

Astori had to wait until March 2011 to make his debut, however, coming on as an early substitute in a 2-0 win over Ukraine.

He was part of Italy's 2013 Confederations Cup squad and scored his only goal for his country in the third-place play-off match against Uruguay.

His most recent appearance for the Azzurri came in a 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel in September 2017.

Roma

Astori turned down a move to Spartak Moscow in 2012 and reportedly attracted the interest of Manchester United during David Moyes' tenure.

He joined Roma on a season-long loan deal in 2014 and made first Champions League appearance in a resounding 5-1 win over CSKA Moscow.

Fiorentina

Astori spent just one season in the capital before making another loan switch to Fiorentina.

They took up the option to sign him permanently and he was a first-team regular over three seasons for La Viola, becoming captain this term.