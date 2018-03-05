The U.S. women's Olympic hockey team got the celebration they deserved.

NHL Stadium Series: U.S. women's Olympic hockey team honored at intermission

During the second intermission of Saturday's Stadium Series game between the Maple Leafs and Capitals, the team was honored with a standing ovation for their shootout win over Canada in the gold medal game at the PyeongChang Olympics last month.

"An incredible whirlwind," forward Haley Skarupa said, via NHL.com. "You can't put words to it. It's been such a surreal experience and a dream come true for all of us."

Jocelyne Lamoureux's goal as the sixth U.S. shooter gave the U.S. its first women's hockey gold medal in 20 years as the U.S. denied Canada a fifth straight Olympic gold medal.

"I think the next step for women's hockey in the next three years is having one league in North America," Lamoureux-Davidson said. "I have no stake in the game. I don't play in the [Canadian Women's Hockey League] or the [National Women's Hockey League] so I have no personal preference.

"I just think for women's hockey to continue its traction is to have one league. Whether that's a merger or it's an entire new league that supports both the U.S. and Canada in one league is going to be really important in the next season to somehow make that happen."

Of the 23 gold-medal winning players, 22 were in attendance on Saturday. Ahead of the puck drop between Toronto and Washington, the team spent time signing autographs, participating in skills challenges and sporting their gold medals.