Edin Dzeko has hit back at Roma's critics after they blew the Serie A title race wide open with a 4-2 win over Napoli on Saturday.

Roma are not as bad as people think - Dzeko

The former Manchester City striker scored a double to help his side to a famous win and deny Napoli the opportunity to restore their four-point cushion over Juventus at the Serie A summit.

Dzeko felt criticism of Roma in the build-up to the game was unfair and was delighted to prove those who predicted a heavy defeat for the Giallorossi wrong.

He told Mediaset Premium: "We put in a great performance against the team that plays the best football in Italy.

"I do not look to the past, but I say we aren't as bad as people think. Before kick-off, some thought we were meant to lose 5-0.

"We were perfect, but when we don't win that doesn't mean we are useless.

"The last few weeks have certainly not been easy, but I do not look for excuses. If I do well or not, I don't seek excuses. I just want to work for the team."

