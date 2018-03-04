Neymar will be at PSG next season – Henrique

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique says there is no question Neymar will be at the club next season.

The Brazil star has been linked with a move back to LaLiga with Real Madrid, having reportedly failed to settle in France since his €222million transfer from Barcelona last year.

However, Henrique insists the 26-year-old will not be sold and has questioned whether rumours of Madrid's interest have been created by those looking to unsettle PSG, who face Zinedine Zidane's side in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"Obviously, he is going to stay at PSG next season," Henrique told L'Equipe. "His father said that two or three days ago. He's happy in Paris. His plan is to stay here. He's here to play and score goals.

"The Spanish aren't like the French; they are against PSG. For them, we're now rivals.

"Spanish journalists have spoken to guys who say that Neymar isn't happy - have you asked Cristiano Ronaldo if he's happy at Real Madrid?"

Neymar will miss the last-16 second-leg clash at Parc des Princes, having undergone surgery on a broken metatarsal.

There were conflicting reports about whether the former Barcelona forward would have an operation, suggesting a possible dispute between PSG and the player's entourage.

Henrique, however, says there was no conflict over whether an operation was the best option.

"Clearly, his absence is not positive," he continued. "He's the best in the world on the field and his help is fantastic, but he can also help from the outside, because of his spirit, his relationship with other players, the fans, the club.

"We discussed everything with the doctors of PSG and the Brazilian team and with his family. Sometimes we didn't agree, but the important thing is his health, which is why we made the decision to have the operation.

"We want the best for the players, not only for Neymar, and in the end it was decided to operate. There was no debate."