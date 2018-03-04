Wilder 'at top of the foodchain' after Ortiz win

Deontay Wilder believes his 10th-round knockout win over Luis Ortiz on Saturday puts him at the "top of the foodchain" in the heavyweight division.

Wilder, having knocked Ortiz down in the fifth round at Barclays Center, survived an onslaught from the Cuban and recovered to finish a thrilling contest with a wild right hand followed by a fierce uppercut.

The win sees him retain his WBC title and the undefeated American, now 40-0 in his fantastic career, will have the winner of Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker in his sights as he attempts to unify the division.

Joshua will put his WBA and IBF titles on the line and Parker will put his WBO belt up for grabs in Cardiff on March 31.

Briton Joshua is heavily favoured to take his record to 21-0 and a win over New Zealander would seemingly put him and Wilder on a collision course for one of the biggest heavyweight bouts of the century.

But Wilder does not think a Joshua victory is a done deal, saying after his triumph: "Parker has a 100 per cent chance of winning.

"He has to be smart and stick to the game plan. In this ring it's not about how much a person weighs, or about how big a person's muscles is, it's about heart, that dog that he's going to bring to the fight.

"The mind is powerful - speak it, believe it, receive it."

Regardless of who prevails in Wales, though, Wilder feels it is he who is the king of the top weight class after coming through the sternest test of his career.

"I showed I can take a punch. They weren't hard, they didn't have sting but they knocked me off balance," he added.

"I showed that I can punch on the inside as well.

"I am the most dangerous man in the world, I am the baddest man on the planet. And I proved that.

"This solidifies my position at the top of the foodchain. Soon there will be one champion, one face, one name, and he goes by the name of Deontay Wilder.

"This was a signature win against Luis Ortiz who everyone in the division has ducked. Luis Ortiz is definitely a crafty guy, we already knew he had the fundamental skills, and he put up a great fight.

"We knew we had to wear him down and he was a great opponent. When he leaves he ain't got nothing to worry about. He can hold his head up high. We gave our fans their money's worth."