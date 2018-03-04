Outdoors, at Navy, without Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs get in over their heads

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — There were plenty of things the Maple Leafs could have pointed to in explaining how they got dominated on international TV by the Capitals Saturday night in the NHL’s final outdoor game of the season.

For the most part, though, they didn’t point to any of them, other than the obvious one: They stunk up the brisk, windy Naval Academy air against an excellent team that had been overdue to play well. The 5-2 beatdown in the Stadium Series game was their third straight loss, but by far their most lopsided and disappointing.

None of the Leafs’ reasons were as blunt as coach Mike Babcock’s.

“They look at us, they still think we're kids," he said of the veteran Caps, the same group that ended Toronto's season a year ago. "(It) looked like we were kids here tonight. I thought they smacked us around and forechecked us. I didn't think we executed at all. I didn't think we played fast.

“Obviously we've got to regroup,’’ he continued. “We'll be practicing tomorrow, and then the work we didn't put in today we'll be putting in tomorrow and get back on track here.’’

They’ll have one of the same problems they entered with Saturday: no Auston Matthews, who stayed home from the trip and missed his fourth game with an injured shoulder. But he was the last possible excuse the Leafs could have used. Unless he could have stood on his head in goal against the volley of shots that eventually drove Frederik Andersen out of the net a little over halfway through, or have protected Andersen better, or have even slowed the Caps’ stars a little, it would have been a different night.

How much the Leafs looking overmatched was related to being overwhelmed by the moment was hard to figure — the pomp and circumstance of the game, the outdoor conditions, the raucous pro-Caps crowd, even the lights going out for nearly 15 minutes in the third period.

The fact that it was even possible that they were rattled by it all, whether they admitted it or not, didn’t reflect well on them, or on the notion that they’re still too green and are in over their heads against the league powers.

Caps coach Barry Trotz spoke afterward about how “you follow your top guys,’’ referring to the big nights produced by Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson and Evegeny Kuznetsov (who each totaled a goal and two assists) and Alex Ovechkin (who scored career goal No. 598 in the first period). That couldn’t be said about the Leafs’ big names, even while trying to pick up the slack for Matthews. When they scored their goals — Zach Hyman in the first to tie the game at 1, and Nazem Kadri to cut their deficit to 3-2 in the second — the Caps responded with goals less than a minute later each time.

It was a uniformly wretched and sloppy performance, mainly in their own end, and the Jakub Vrana breakaway goal off a turnover midway through the second exemplified it, and chased Andersen to the bench for the first time this season.

“We felt that when we got ours (goals), we responded well,’’ Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly said in a near-empty visiting locker room. “We got back in there and scored a couple and we felt good about that, but then, obviously, to let them back and give up a few, that’s not ideal.’’

Asked what the Leafs had needed to do to toughen their defense against the Caps, Rielly deadpanned, “We keep the puck out of our net, and we don’t spent too much time in our own zone.’’

The Leafs had won nine of 10 before their recent skid, and even the two losses coming into Saturday had been in overtime. Before this game, players had talked about not sitting on what seemed to be their locked-in playoff position in the final 16 games, that they could catch Boston or Tampa Bay, or both.

They didn’t look like a team that was ready to do that, or to even tread water while they got healthy. Or while they were navigating windy outdoor conditions.

Babcock was in no mood to just let it slide, and took himself to task along with his players.

“I was disappointed tonight,’’ he said. “We normally play real hard and normally look organized, good structure. I didn't think we were. I thought Trotz had his team more ready than I did.’’

It was one more thing he found inexcusable on a night with too many excuses.