Tennis: Tsurenko fights back to defend Acapulco title

(Reuters) - Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko battled back from the brink of defeat to successfully defend her Mexican Open title with a 5-7 7-6(2) 6-2 victory over Stefanie Voegele in the final in Acapulco on Sunday.

Swiss Voegele was only three points from clinching the match in two sets but Tsurenko forced a tiebreak and it was nearly all one-way traffic from there as the Ukrainian took command in a nearly three-hour battle of attrition.

After dominating the tiebreak to even up the contest, the 28-year-old world number 40 walzed through the final set to secure the fourth title of her career.

"It’s such a special tournament for me, winning here for the second time," Tsurenko said. "This is just an unbelievable feeling for me to be here."





(Reporting by Andrew Both, editing by Nick Mulvenney)