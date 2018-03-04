The big worry about the Stadium Series matchup between the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs in Annapolis was that weather could be a problem, but it was the stadium that caused a delay.

Maple Leafs-Capitals delayed after power outage

With seven minutes and 19 seconds remaining in the third period and the Capitals holding a 5-2 lead, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium plunged into darkness.

Some fans did their best to help out by holding their cell phones in the air, but it barely made a dent on the stadium filled with the black of night.

The game was delayed for 14 minutes and 40 seconds.

Washington then got back to their beatdown of Toronto, seeing out a 5-2 win.