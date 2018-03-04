Lesia Tsurenko continued her incredible record at the Mexican Open, defending her title with a three-set win over Stefanie Voegele in Acapulco on Saturday.

Tsurenko beats Voegele to defend Acapulco title

The Ukrainian secured her fourth WTA Tour title and first of 2018 with a 5-7 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 victory over Voegele in the decider.

Tsurenko now holds a 15-3 win-loss record at the WTA International event, including 10 straight victories.

The 28-year-old had won four of her five meetings with Voegele and she improved on that record after a battle lasting two hours and 44 minutes.

Voegele, who was in her first WTA final, came from a break down to win the first set before taking a 4-2 lead in the second.

But Tsurenko rallied to level the match before proving too good in the deciding set.

She became the third player to defend the women's singles title at the tournament, joining Venus Williams (2009-10) and Sara Errani (2012-13).