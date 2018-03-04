News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry to accept franchise tag, paving way for trade

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Jarvis Landry will sign his franchise tender. That doesn't mean he'll remain in Miami.

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry to accept franchise tag, paving way for trade

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry to accept franchise tag, paving way for trade

By accepting the franchise tag, Landry opens the door for the Dolphins to trade him.








While there are no imminent trade partners, Landry has given the Dolphins permission to seek a trade and Miami will get plenty of offers for the four-year receiver who led the NFL with 112 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns last season.


MORE:
NFL trade rumors: Dolphins give WR Jarvis Landry’s agent OK to seek trade

The Dolphins receiver has said he won't play on the franchise tag because the one-year, $16 million contract "is not a good deal" for him. Landry, 25, wants a multiyear deal to provide him some long-term security. He has 400 career receptions for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns.


Back To Top