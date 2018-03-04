Jarvis Landry will sign his franchise tender. That doesn't mean he'll remain in Miami.

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry to accept franchise tag, paving way for trade

By accepting the franchise tag, Landry opens the door for the Dolphins to trade him.



Miami WR Jarvis Landry, who was franchised last month, has informed the Dolphins he will be signing his franchise tag, per source. Once Landry signs, he can be traded, but no trade close at this time.

#Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry is accepting the franchise tag and signing it imminently, source said. Based on talks with several interested teams, he's being viewed as a No. 1. WR. Signing locks him in with DeAndre Hopkins & Antonio Brown above $16M. Let the trade talks heat up

As we reported Thurs., Landry plans to sign franchise tag. That hasn't changed. Plans to sign next https://t.co/VxOn9vxBwC trade close but lots of interest

While there are no imminent trade partners, Landry has given the Dolphins permission to seek a trade and Miami will get plenty of offers for the four-year receiver who led the NFL with 112 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

The Dolphins receiver has said he won't play on the franchise tag because the one-year, $16 million contract "is not a good deal" for him. Landry, 25, wants a multiyear deal to provide him some long-term security. He has 400 career receptions for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns.