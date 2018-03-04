Boston Red Sox left-hander Drew Pomeranz left his start on Friday with forearm tightness, but his MRI revealed he simply had a mild flexor strain.

Red Sox pitcher Pomeranz's MRI reveals mild flexor strain

He said he was not concerned after suffering the injury and he echoed those sentiments Saturday.

"Kind of what I expected," he told reporters. "Nothing really too serious. Just a little soreness."

Pomeranz threw a breaking ball high to Marcell Ozuna to open the second inning. He immediately stepped off the mound and manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox training staff met him on the infield.

He left the game immediately, replaced by Adam Lau. Pomeranz later told reporters that his leaving the game was precautionary.

Cora said the MRI revealed no structural damage. Pomeranz will be shut down for now and re-evaluated Tuesday, according to the Boston Herald.

In 32 starts in 2017, Pomeranz was 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 4.0 WAR as he and Chris Sale shared the team lead in victories for the American League (AL) East champions.