Shubhankar Sharma will carry a two-shot lead into the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship as Phil Mickelson surged into contention on Saturday.

WGC-Mexico Championship: Shubhankar Sharma leads as Phil Mickelson makes move

Sharma, 21, carded a 2-under 69 in the third round at the Club de Golf Chapultepec to move into 13 under.

The Indian, whose first of two European Tour wins came at the Joburg Open in December, is two shots clear of the chasing pack.

Mickelson, the 2009 champion, is among the group of four in a tie for second after firing a 6-under 65.

The American — who has finished in the top six in his past three starts — went through bogey-free to charge into contention.



Just another day at the office for Phil. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/6sYOOkDRGo



— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2018



Sergio Garcia (69), Tyrrell Hatton (64) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (69) are also at 11 under.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is a shot further back after carding a 3-under 68.

He is joined by American countrymen Pat Perez (68), Brian Harman (68) and Xander Schauffele (70) at 10 under.

Last year's PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas produced the round of the day with a stunning 9-under 62 — a course record.

The American holed an eagle, eight birdies and a bogey to move into nine under overall, sitting outright 10th.



New course record at Chapultepec and up 33 spots to T5!@JustinThomas34 was in Round 3. pic.twitter.com/eDQ8WHWwNg



— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2018



Jordan Spieth (69) is at 7 under, two shots ahead of Jon Rahm (70) and Rickie Fowler (70).

Englishman Ross Fisher (69) delivered one of the moments of the day with a hole-in-one at the third.



“¡Si si si si si si...HOOOOOOOOLLEEEEE!”



Ross Fisher’s ace gets even better. pic.twitter.com/V97JgZaJcu



— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2018

