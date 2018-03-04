Oklahoma State just did something no Big 12 team has ever done: sweep a Bill Self-coached Kansas team in the regular season.

Oklahoma State first to sweep Kansas in Bill Self era

With Saturday's 82-64 victory of the sixth-ranked Jayhawks and their 84-79 win on Feb. 3 at Allen Field House, Oklahoma State became the first team to accomplish the feat in 103 tries.

The Cowboys held the Jayhawks to 41.7 percent shooting from the floor and blocked eight shots while forcing 17 turnovers.

Kansas (24-7) is still the Big 12 regular-season champion, locking up a 14th straight regular-season title last week with a win over Texas Tech, but this win gives OSU another notch in its belt heading into the most pivotal weekend of the college basketball season.

OSU now has an 18-13 record with four Top-10 wins (two over KU) and another two Top 25 wins. According to ESPN's bracketology, as of Saturday the Cowboys were nowhere near an NCAA Tournament bid, but with two wins over KU they are certainly now in the discussion.

What is working against them though is an 8-10 record in Big 12 play. However, with Saturday's win and a good showing in the conference tournament, the Cowboys could make a case for a berth in March Madness.