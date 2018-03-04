The much-anticipated rematch of the Tobacco Road rivalry returns tonight with some serious tournament implications.

UNC vs. Duke: Score, live updates from college basketball's best rivalry

After defeating the Blue Devils 82-78 at home on Feb. 8, the Tar Heels will go into Cameron Indoor Stadium to not only play for the series sweep, but to also guarantee a higher seeding in the ACC Tournament that will begin on March 6. No. 5 Duke currently sits second in the ACC with a 12-5 conference record; No. 9 North Carolina sits at 11-6. If the Tar Heels were to win tonight, they would move to second in the conference because of their record against the Blue Devils this season.

The seedings have the potential to be pretty huge given how each team has found ways to struggle against opponents that are further down in the ACC standings. But, of course, it is the time of the year where seemingly anything can happen in the sport. People forget that this is March.

MORE: Top teams since 2000: UNC or Duke at No. 1?

Even without all of the implications surrounding the game, a Duke vs. UNC matchup is still a Duke vs. UNC matchup and with both teams ranked in the top 10, this matchup will certainly be a spectacle to watch. For the Blue Devils, it'll be a chance for seniors like Grayson Allen to punctuate their senior night with a win over their heated rival. For the Tar Heels, they are playing for a chance to ruin Grayson Allen's senior night. See a pattern here?

Sporting News will be providing live updates below for this exciting matchup. Here's what's going on now.

UNC vs. Duke: Score, live updates

All time in Eastern Time.

LIVE SCORE: UNC vs. Duke game center

8:44 p.m.: Someone definitely left the lid on the basket last night for Duke. The 3-point shot is not falling. The brightside for the Blue Devils is that they've forced more turnovers in eight minutes of play than the Tar Heels had the last game these two teams played against one another.

8:39 p.m.: Under-12 media timeout. This game has the real makings of a championship match in that neither team is shooting 40 percent so far. It's knotted up 12-12.

8:33 p.m.: Stats!



These are the top two teams in ACC play in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to @kenpomeroy. UNC first, Duke second.

— InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) March 4, 2018



8:31 p.m.: The Tar Heels have gotten some good looks to fall against Duke's zone after the energy from Cameron pushed the Blue Devils to some strong scores. Roy Williams' squad shouldn't expect to make baskets all night much like Coach K shouldn't expect his players to miss the looks they've gotten.

8:28 p.m.: UNC is on a 7-0 run as we go into the first media timeout. UNC leads 7-4.

8:18 p.m.: *Heath Ledger Joker voice* and here. we. go!

8:17 p.m.: Meanwhile, in othre leagues, former Duke players are taking some serious L's.



PLUMLEE DOWN! WE'VE GOT A PLUMLEE DOWN! pic.twitter.com/I4woeg4Obw

— Bottlegate (@Bottlegate) March 4, 2018



8:08 p.m.: 2 Chainz is here and appears to be an unbiased observer with his lack of either team's colors.

8:05 p.m.: We're just 10 minutes away so here are your starting lineups for both teams!

6:49 p.m.: Alright now the trash talk seems to be improving, on both sides!



Pick up a copy of The Chronicle to see our centerfold banner. pic.twitter.com/n288oiMsGW

— The (Duke) Chronicle (@DukeChronicle) March 3, 2018





K: “Congrats on another national championship.”



Roy: “Congrats on another preseason #1 ranking.” pic.twitter.com/mtwSsu3cdq

— Taylor Vippolis (@tvippolis) March 3, 2018



6:25 p.m.: Jokes aside, it's tough to deny that these numbers of Grayson Allen's career at Cameron exist.



Grayson Allen's career at Cameron Indoor Stadium entering his Senior Night:



Games: 64

Record: 58-6 (.906)

Points: 931 (15.0 ppg)

FG: 292/643 (.454)

3FG: 135/341 (.396)

FT: 212/255 (.831)

Reb: 215 (3.4 rpg)

Ast: 206 (3.3 apg)#DukeMBBStats

— #DukeMBBStats (@DukeMBBStats) March 3, 2018



6:20 p.m.: The Cameron Crazies have handed out their trash-talk cheat sheet and it's...not great.



Here’s the Cameron Crazies cheat sheet for the #UNC game.



As expected, “twinkle fingers,” made the sheet along with Joel Berry’s video game injury.



Cam Johnson: “At least it’s not Pitt.”

Jalek Felton is also still on this which is awkward.#wral pic.twitter.com/72a4lzuHhK

— Marilyn Payne (@marilyn_payne) March 3, 2018



6:04 p.m.: ESPN apparently handed out UCLA signs to the crowd at Cameron present at College Gameday which seems like a bit of an oversight on their part.

6:00 p.m.: It looks like the auditions to be the next member of the Blue Man Group are going well.

MORE:

10 best Duke-UNC games in the Williams-Krzyzewski era

