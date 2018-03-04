Chloe Dygert Owen broke the women's individual pursuit world record twice en route to claiming gold at the UCI World Track Championships on Saturday.

Dygert Owen breaks world record twice en route to gold

The defending champion beat Sarah Hammer's landmark time in qualifying in Apeldoorn and went even quicker in the final, lapping Annemiek van Vleuten as she topped the podium with a time of three minutes and 20.06 seconds.

It was the 21-year-old's second gold of the competition, having been part of the United States group that triumphed in the team pursuit on Thursday.

Kelly Catlin joined her compatriot on the podium by beating Lisa Brennauer in the race for bronze.

Szymon Sajnok held off Jan Willem van Schip to triumph in the men's omnium, while Matthew Glaetzer finally claimed his first individual gold at the Worlds in the men's sprint.

Great Britain's Katie Archibald and Emily Nelson dethroned Belgian duo Lotte Kopecky and Jolien D'hoore to come out on top in the women's madison, while Miriam Welte upgraded her silver medal in Hong Kong last year to regain the gold in the 500m time trial.