Charlie McAvoy injury update: Bruins defenseman leaves game with lower-body injury

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy sustained a lower-body injury on his first shift of the game Saturday after a collision with Brendan Gallagher.

The Bruins later announced McAvoy is unlikely to return to the game against the Canadiens. McAvoy left the ice 37 seconds into his shift before going down the tunnel and into the locker room.

While no specific injury was announced, Gallagher appeared to slash down on the top of McAvoy's skate before he fell to the ice.



Here’s the play that took McAvoy out of today’s game - @CBeswick pic.twitter.com/UFaOLrO8vx

— StanleyCup ofChowder (@cupofchowdah) March 3, 2018



Another replay angle makes it look like Gallagher's stick first made contact with the ice before McAvoy.

The Bruins are already without leading goal scorer Patrice Bergeron, expected to miss at least two weeks with a fractured foot.