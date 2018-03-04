World-record holder Coleman takes 60m title

World-record holder Christian Coleman clocked the fastest 60 metres time at an IAAF World Indoors Championships as he took gold in Birmingham on Saturday.

Coleman, who beat Usain Bolt to silver in the 100m in the outdoor worlds last year, crossed the line in 6.37 seconds – just three hundredths shy of the all-time benchmark he set in New Mexico in February.

Bingtian Su followed the American home in 6.42secs, edging out Ronnie Baker (6.44s) for the second step on the podium.

Genzebe Dibaba completed a double by following up her 3000m triumph with glory in the 1500m.

Sifan Hassan held off Laura Muir in the 3000m but was unable to do so again over the shorter distance, the Briton delighting her home crowd by getting the silver.

Kendra Harrison holds the world record in the 100m hurdles and finally claimed her first world title in the 60m hurdles, but Nadine Visser finished strongly to pass Sharika Nelvis and stop an American sweep with Christina Manning second.

A poor performance in the pole vault put world decathlon champion Kevin Mayer under pressure in the 1000 metres, but he stuck close enough to Damian Warner to take heptathlon gold by just five points.

Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi could only do enough for bronze in the women's pole vault, Sandi Morris winning with a championship record of 4.95m.

In the morning session, Tomas Walsh retained his shot put title with a championship-record throw of 22.31m, while Yulimar Rojas followed up her outdoor triple jump title in London last year with further success courtesy of a world leading 14.63m.