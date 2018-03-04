UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya fight results, live updates and round-by-round scoring

The UFC makes their 2018 Las Vegas debut on Saturday as UFC 222 takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main event features Cris Cyborg defending her women's featherweight championship against Yana Kunitskaya.

In the co-main event, in featherweight action, former lightweight champion and two-time featherweight title challenger Frankie Edgar (21-5-1) fights Brian Ortega (13-0, 1NC).

Who will walk out of "Sin City" the women's featherweight champion?

Top-to-bottom, UFC 222 is the deepest card so far in 2018 mixed with veterans and notable prospects.

Follow Sporting News throughout the day as we inch closer to the first fight, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

(All times are Eastern.)

UFC 222 results

4:30: We are inching closer to fight time.

12:45: Hello, fight fans, I'm Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News. In a few hours, UFC 222 will commence from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas featuring a women's featherweight title fight between champion Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya. Stay locked into SN all day long for news on UFC 222 as we approach bell time of 6:30.

UFC 222 fight card

Main Card

Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Yana Kunitskaya for the UFC Women's Featherweight title

Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega; Featherweights

Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath; Bantamweights

Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski; Heavyweights

Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira; Women's Bantamweights



Preliminary Card

Ashley Yoder vs. Mackenzie Dern; Women's Strawweights

Beneil Dariush vs. Alexander Hernandez; Lightweights

John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz; Bantamweights

C. B. Dollaway vs. Hector Lombard; Middleweights

Mike Pyle vs. Zak Ottow; Welterweights

Bryan Caraway vs. Cody Stamann; Bantamweights

Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Milstead; Light Heavyweights



UFC 222 latest news

