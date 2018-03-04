Salah record leaves Cavani, Kane & Messi trailing in his wake

Mohamed Salah’s efforts for Liverpool have him leaving the likes of Edinson Cavani, Harry Kane and Lionel Messi in his wake after scoring in 26 separate games this season.

The Egypt international has enjoyed a dream debut campaign at Anfield, becoming the first man to reach the 30-goal mark for the Reds since Luis Suarez.

Countless other records have been sent tumbling by a man who can be considered quite the bargain buy at £36.9 million.

Having hit the ground running at Liverpool, a remarkable level of consistency has been maintained throughout the 2017-18 season.

The goals just keep on coming for a man who operates from a wide attacking berth, rather than as a central striker.

Newcastle were the latest side to try and offer some defence against a mercurial talent, but they eventually went the same way as many before them.

Salah opened the scoring shortly before half-time in the Premier League encounter on Merseyside, allowing him to enhance a record which has him setting the pace among European football’s elite.

That effort was his 32nd of the season, with that return achieved in just 38 appearances.



26 - Big 5 Euro League players to score in the most competitive club matches this season:



Mohamed Salah - 26 games

Edinson Cavani - 24 games

Robert Lewandowski - 23 games

Sergio Agüero/Harry Kane - 21 games

Lionel Messi - 20 games



Salah’s goal against Newcastle was also his 24th in the Premier League, with stiff competition being provided to prolific Tottenham frontman Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

The Golden Shoe is also in his sights, with it possible that an enviable collection of honours could rain down on the 25-year-old before the end of the season.