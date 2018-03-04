Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has urged his players to continue showing the same mentality as they did in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

We need to keep same mentality - Benitez upbeat despite defeat

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane secured three points for Jurgen Klopp's side, leaving Newcastle 16th in the table and just two points above the relegation zone.

The Magpies face a crunch game next weekend when they host Southampton at St James' Park, with the Saints sat one place and one point behind them in the table.

Benitez is confident his side will soon start to amass points if they approach games with the intensity he felt was on show at Anfield.

"The mentality is good," he told BT Sport.

"These kind of games are very difficult, but in the next games we need to approach them with the same mentality and intensity.

"It will be a massive achievement [avoiding relegation] – we have to stay calm and think about the next game.

"We were playing against a dangerous team. We know they have the pace up front. We managed to 40 minutes, then it was a mistake [that allowed Liverpool to open the scoring].

"We had to go for it in the second half and were then more open. You have to keep the balance to be stronger in the defence and create chances in attack."