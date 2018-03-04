NFL free agency rumors: Eagles expected to part ways with TE Trey Burton

The Eagles and tight end Trey Burton are expected to part ways, according to a report from NFL Network.

Free-agent Burton proved to be a key member of Philadelphia's Super Bowl team as he threw the winning touchdown pass to Nick Foles, which ended up defining the Eagles victory over the Patriots. The reverse touchdown pass was coined the "Philly Special."

The move comes as a result of the Eagles trying to make room under the salary cap.

Although it won't be easy for Burton to leave a Super Bowl-winning team, he's already recieved a lot of interest and will be a highly sought-after tight end once the new league year begins on March 14.The report noted that 16 teams have already expressed interest checking in on his status with the team.

In four seasons with the Eagles, Burton accounted for 63 catches for 629 yards and six touchdowns. Last season he compiled 23 receptions for 248 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.