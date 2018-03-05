Madrid star Ronaldo reaches 300 Liga goals - in fewer matches than Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo set new La Liga history on Saturday as he became only the second player to score 300 goals in the competition.

The Real Madrid star was teed up on the stroke of half time by Karim Benzema to put his side 2-0 up against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That goal means he has now completed his triple century in the Spanish top flight, the second man to do so after Lionel Messi, and in record time.



While Messi needed 334 games to reach the milestone with Barcelona, Ronaldo has accomplished the feat in just 286 outings.

The Portugal striker has scored at a rate of more than a goal a game since joining Madrid in 2009, a ratio unprecedented in the history of Europe's top leagues.

With 372 Liga goals and counting, however, the Argentine still holds a healthy lead in the overall scoring charts.

Getafe have long been one of Ronaldo's favourite opponents in the Blanco shirt.

The fellow Madrid side have now conceded 22 goals against the current Ballon d'Or holder, with only Sevilla, who have fallen to him 25 times, faring worse.

Ronaldo has netted in 12 of his 15 meetings with Getafe, scoring a hat trick on four occasions.