Unai Emery will look to Angel Di Maria in the absence of Neymar for Paris Saint-Germain's crunch Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Emery to look to in-form Di Maria against Real Madrid

Brazil star Neymar is set to miss most of the rest of the season due to a fractured foot and will be unavailable when PSG look to overturn the 3-1 first-leg defeat they suffered at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nevertheless, former Madrid star Di Maria is in fine form and continued his strong recent scoring run in Saturday's 2-0 win over Troyes, taking his tally to seven in six games across all competitions.

And Emery hopes the Argentina international will impress on a "special" day against Madrid.

"Both [Di Maria and Neymar] are important players, with qualities to make the difference," Emery told reporters.

"With his confidence, his experience and his desire, Di Maria is very competitive. Tuesday will be a special moment for Angel and other players."

Emery named an unfamiliar XI during the win over Troyes, with Neymar joined by Kylian Mbappe in the treatment room, while Marco Verratti and Edinson Cavani were among those rested.

The coach gave a full update on numerous players after Saturday's win and is expecting to have everyone other than Neymar ready.

"They continued the work," Emery said of the absentees. "Marquinhos is fine, he will be able to train with the group on Sunday.

"Marco Verratti had a little pain. He wouldn't have been 100 per cent for Tuesday if he had played in Troyes, that's why we rested him.

"Kylian Mbappe, we thought he could play, but the doctor decided he was better off resting. On Sunday he may be with us and I hope he will be ready.

"Cavani ended up with a knock against Marseille. He could have played, but it was better that he rested too.

"[Javier] Pastore also had minor calf injury, but I hope he will get better. Apart from Neymar, I hope everyone will be there."