Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 300 goals in LaLiga, the Real Madrid forward hitting the landmark in fewer games than his great rival, Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 300 LaLiga goals in record-breaking time

Ronaldo continued his sensational run of goalscoring in 2018 by achieving the milestone against Getafe on Saturday.

Madrid were leading 1-0 thanks to Gareth Bale's opener when, in first-half stoppage time, Ronaldo received a pass from Karim Benzema, jinked inside onto his left foot and rifled home into the bottom-left corner.

Ronaldo took 286 appearances to bring up 300 in LaLiga, while Messi needed 334 outings to arrive at the same landmark.

The 33-year-old has hit 33 hat-tricks in the league since joining from Manchester United in 2009.

Ronaldo's most prolific campaign was in the 2014-15 season, the striker netting 48 times in 35 appearances.