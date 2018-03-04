Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe felt his side were denied a deserved victory after Riyad Mahrez scored a 97th-minute equaliser in their 1-1 draw at Leicester City, but admitted the goal was "a great strike".

Howe praises 'great strike' from Mahrez

The Cherries led for over an hour at King Power Stadium after Josh King scored a 35th-minute penalty and set his side on course for a third win in five Premier League matches.

However, after Steve Cook needlessly gave away a free-kick in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, Mahrez bent the resulting set-piece around the Bournemouth wall and earned Leicester a point.

Howe praised his players for their performance before the equaliser, saying: "I thought we had to show a different side to our normal game.



"We really did dig in, defend a lot of balls into the box and our defensive mindset was excellent.

"The goalkeeper and defenders put their bodies on the line, we weathered a mini-storm but I thought we'd be OK. A moment of magic killed us at the end."

"Credit to the moment that Mahrez produced," Howe added. "In my mind I'm analysing the wall, giving away the free-kick in the first place and those thoughts are flashing through my mind at the time.

"It's the last kick of the game and it's a great strike. We were good value for the win but it wasn't to be. We always want more than a point at home, but I was pleased with the mentality of the team."

Mahrez, who sought a transfer away from Leicester during the January transfer window, deserved his moment of celebration with the home supporters, according to Leicester boss Claude Puel.

The Frenchman said: "Mahrez is a valuable player for us. He always shows a positive attitude. I'm happy for him because he always wants to give his best for the team."