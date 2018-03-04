Kookaburras make winning start in Malaysia

The Kookaburras have overcome torrential rain to defeat England 4-1 in their first appearance at the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.

The start was delayed because of a downpour but once the match was underway it was Australia who poured on the goals.

Dylan Wotherspoon, Blake Govers, Aaron Kleinschmidt and Lachlan Sharp were the goal scorers for Australia.

England's only goal came in the 25th minute via Phil Roper.

Australia looked switched right from the start as Wotherspoon opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

The Kookaburras will next be in action on Sunday from 11:30pm AEDT against hosts Malaysia.