Potential first-round pick Maurice Hurst received some unfortunate news at the NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL Scouting Combine 2018: DT Maurice Hurst reportedly diagnosed with heart condition

According to a report from ESPN, Hurst was diagnosed with a heart condition Saturday and he will not work out with the other defensive linemen at the combine. The report also indicated that he will undergo further testing this week as the severity of his condition is not yet known.

Hurst, who played for Michigan, is leaving the combine for a week, but he is expected to return to Indianapolis for the second medical check for players with medical red flags.

ESPN noted this has happened before, when an echocardiogram found a heart condition in Utah's defensive tackle Star Lotulelei. However, after a medical recheck came back clear he was drafted by the Panthers in the first round in 2013.

Hurst compiled 13.5 sacks in the 41 games he played at Michigan.