Stoke City manager Paul Lambert called for his side to keep up their encouraging run after they extended their unbeaten streak to three Premier League games with a 0-0 draw at Southampton.

Lambert encouraged by Stoke's unbeaten streak

The Potters dominated the first half of the game at St Mary's Stadium but the home side proved a sterner test after the break, with goalkeeper Jack Butland making a number of stops to keep the scores level.

Lambert, who has guided Stoke to just one win since arriving at the club in January, praised his side's bravery after they battled for a point.

AS IT HAPPENED: Southampton v Stoke

READ MORE: Stoke relegation fears persist after insipid draw

"I thought we had the better of the first half and had the better opportunities, but in the second 45 we really had to dig deep," said Lambert.

"We threw bodies on the line, we got in front of balls and we fought for our lives. Maybe a couple of months ago, the side would have lost that game.

"It's a good point for us. Yes, we would have liked three, but it was important to get something and keep this run going.

"We have only won one in six but we have only lost one, too, so we are in decent form and we aren't losing games, which is crucial.

"If we keep performing like we are, showing the same character and determination then we will win games over the coming weeks and months."

Lambert's opposite number Mauricio Pellegrino remains under pressure, having failed to end the club's three-month wait for a home victory in the Premier League, but he said the draw revealed some learning points for his players.

"We are a bit disappointed obviously because I think we did everything in the second half to try and win the game," he said.

"As for learning for the future, we have to start from the beginning, but sometimes the opponent is fresher.

"They were really aggressive in the first half and we couldn't find the spaces to move the ball quicker but, in the second half, we created some clear chances.

"In the Premier League, every game is difficult. Football is about efficiency, not who deserves it."