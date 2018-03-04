Alphonse Areola has warned Real Madrid that Paris Saint-Germain will give everything to overturn their Champions League deficit on Tuesday.

Areola warns Real Madrid after PSG cruise to Troyes win

Unai Emery's side warmed up for the visit of the holders with a 2-0 victory over Troyes on Sunday that moved them 14 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

PSG, who have lost Neymar for up to three months with a broken foot, were also without Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Marquinhos as they claimed all three points at the Stade de l'Aube.

READ MORE: Troyes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2 - PSG cruise without ‘MCN’

READ MORE: €70m for Geubbels would be disappointing

Areola feels the win will set them up well for the showdown with Zinedine Zidane's side, as they look to overturn their 3-1 deficit from the first leg.

"We were serious from start to finish," he told Canal+ after the match, in which Angel Di Maria and Christopher Nkunku scored the goals.

"We continued to play until the end and we were effective up front. It's good.

"There's a very important date for us and for the club. It was important to be good and serious so we're ready for Tuesday.

"Of course, everyone is waiting for a major achievement. Nothing is impossible. It's up to us to lay all our cards on the table and leave everything out on the pitch."