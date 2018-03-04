Serie A: Lazio 0 Juventus 1 - Dybala strikes late to keep pressure on Napoli

Paulo Dybala scored in injury time as Juventus extended their winning run in Serie A to 10 matches with a dramatic 1-0 triumph over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio 0 Juventus 1: Dybala strikes late to keep pressure on Napoli

On his return from injury, Dybala shrugged off the attentions of Marco Parolo to tuck home in stoppage time and make sure the Bianconeri remain right on the coattails of Napoli in a two-horse race for the title.

The much-anticipated battle between third and second in the table seemed set to end in stalemate, with both teams cancelling each other out in a disappointing game devoid of clear-cut opportunities.

Juve had a first-half goal correctly ruled out for a foul - sparing Jordan Lukaku the embarrassment of scoring in his own net - as they seemed set to draw a blank ahead of Wednesday's Champions League tie with Tottenham.

Both sides faded in the second half, hardly a surprise after playing in the Coppa Italia in midweek, as they appeared to settle for a point apiece.

However, Dybala converted Daniele Rugani's pass to secure three valuable points and make sure Juventus will head to Wembley on a winning note.