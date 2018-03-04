Missile sets sights on Games target

The Missile misfired at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games swim trials.

James Magnussen will represent Australia in the 50m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle at the Games.

But former dual world champion James Magnussen already has his sights on his next target - England sprint champion Ben Proud.

A relieved Magnussen, 26, snatched his last chance to earn an individual Games berth by placing third in the 50m freestyle on the four-day trials' final night on Saturday.

He is also in the 4x100m freestyle relay team.

But he won't defend his Commonwealth 100m title after missing the podium in the two-lap sprint final at the trials.

It was not quite what Magnussen had planned when he took 2017 off to recover from shoulder surgery and focus on his Games assault.

Yet Magnussen didn't waste time fretting, quickly targeting world titles bronze medallist Proud in what looms as a blockbuster 50m stoush at April's Games.

"It's a bit of a relief. I was closing my eyes and hoping for the best (in 50m final) - there's no tactics just give it a red hot crack," Magnussen said.

"I just had to get myself an individual spot.

"Judging from my preparation I am not where I need to be.

"But the best thing is rest up, get quick, maybe put on a bit of size and get after that 50m.

"Proud is favourite so it is always good to race someone world class."

Olympic silver medallist Magnussen didn't believe he had much soul searching to do after his failed 100m Games bid.

It seems he has already done plenty.

"The biggest soul searching was done in the lead-up to this," Magnussen said.

"I really had to convince myself that I could win here before I got here.

"My body wasn't where my mind was but I gave myself the best opportunity."

Australian coach Jacco Verhaeren had no regrets allowing Magnussen to take 2017 off to recover and prepare for the trials despite his 100m disappointment.

Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers - also back from a 12 month break - claimed his maiden national 100m crown, holding out young gun Jack Cartwright while world titles silver medallist Cameron McEvoy had to settle for bronze.

Magnussen came fourth.

"He is disappointed and I am disappointed for him," Verhaeren said of Magnussen's 100m finish.

"But this is a very strong field. If you look at the last two years of racing it reflects his position in the 100m which shows the strength of the event in this country.

"I still back his decision that he made to have another approach (year off).

"I don't think he has left a stone unturned but at the moment this is his level.

"Hopefully this meet sets him up for a better swim at Commonwealth Games.

"I am confident he is not satisfied with what he has shown here and nor should he be."