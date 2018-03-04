Championship Review: Fulham leapfrog Derby, Bristol City thrash woeful Wednesday

First-half goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ryan Sessegnon helped Fulham to a 2-1 win over Derby County in the Championship on a day when five games were postponed.

Bristol City thumped Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at Ashton Gate to move back into the play-off places, while at the other end of the table Sunderland remain rooted to the bottom after a 1-1 draw with Millwall at The Den.

Fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City both succumbed to defeats to Preston North End and Nottingham Forest respectively in the day's other two games.

FULHAM'S FINE FORM CONTINUES

Fulham leapfrogged Derby County into fourth place as early strikes from Mitrovic and Sessegnon put them in control.

Mitrovic – on loan from Newcastle United – saw his effort deflected in, while 17-year-old Sessegnon scored his 14th league goal of the season with a drilled strike.

Derby, who have collected just 12 points from their last 10 games, pulled one back through Tom Huddlestone, but the visitors held firm for a precious three points.

REID ON FIRE FOR ROBINS

Bobby Reid scored the first hat-trick of his career as Bristol City swatted aside Sheffield Wednesday to move up to sixth place.

Reid struck with two low finishes before Josh Brownhill made it 3-0 and then completed his treble from the penalty spot.

The win ends a poor run of form for Lee Johnson's side, who had won just once in 10 games before the visit of the Yorkshire outfit, and gets their promotion push firmly back on track.

BLACK CATS REMAIN BOTTOM

Sunderland are four points adrift of safety after Millwall came from behind to earn a deserved point.

Chris Coleman’s side took a first-half lead through Bryan Oviedo’s stunning long-range effort.

They never looked like adding to that lead, though, as the Lions kept them camped in their own half – the pressure finally telling when Shaun Hutchinson poked in after an almighty scramble.