NFL Scouting Combine 2018: Wyoming's Josh Allen is showing off on throwing drills

The consensus around Josh Allen at the NFL Scouting Combine is that he's "showing off" with impressive workouts, and it's getting everyone's attention.

There's no doubt the quarterback who led Wyoming has a strong throwing arm, but during the throwing drills at the combine, he made a big statement about how well he can really throw.

In fact, on one pass he threw the ball nearly 70 yards from the 10-yard line past the opposite 25-yard line, leading to the first crowd eruption at the combine.

He continued to impress on target throws and threw two perfect balls 55 yards.

Allen, who measured in at 6-5 and 237 lbs, quickly emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft. He threw for 1,812 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in the 11 games he played last season. His sophomore season was even strong as he compiled 3,203 yards with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

While his performance at Wyoming was impressive, his workouts at the combine are generating a lot of buzz. Take a look at some of the best reactions to Allen's big throws.



Josh Allen said he's the best quarterback in the draft. He is.

— Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) March 2, 2018





Here's what I really, truly hope happens:



I hope Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are both great NFL QBs. Just to watch Twitter burn.

— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 21, 2018





Lamar Jackson: 59% completion.



"Should switch to WR"



Josh Allen: 56% completion.



"No. 1 overall!"



Hmm...I wonder why

— Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) February 21, 2018





A 70-yard teardrop by Josh Allen. First crowd eruption of #NFLCombine2018. Wow.

— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 3, 2018





After watching some of the QB drills I have become more and more comfortable with the idea of Josh Allen being a Bronco! #InElwayWeTrust

— Dyllan Mattly (@Mattlyd) March 3, 2018

