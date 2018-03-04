Curwin Bosch failed with two late drop-goal attempts as the Sharks drew 24-24 with the Waratahs, while the Lions beat the Bulls 49-35 to extend their perfect start to the Super Rugby season.

Bosch misses late drop-goals in Sharks draw, Lions stay perfect

Fly-half Bosch saw his first attempt from 50 metres drift to the left and his second, which came from a similar distance after the 80th minute, was charged down as the Waratahs held on for a share of the spoils.

Lukhanyo Am crossed twice for the hosts, while Michael Hooper surged away to dot down for the Waratahs after Keegan Daniel lost possession when throwing a quick line-out to himself.

Robert du Preez converted his own score to put the Sharks back ahead with nine minutes remaining, but Bosch was unable to secure their first win of the season after Bernard Foley restored parity by adding the extras to Mitch Short's effort.

Before securing a bonus-point win, the Lions found themselves level with the Bulls at 21-21 when Handre Pollard crossed early in the second half.

Malcolm Marx moved the visitors ahead once more and the Lions surged clear thanks to a penalty try and Sylvian Mahuza's score as the Bulls were reduced to 13 men with Conraad van Vuuren and Nick de Jager shown yellow cards in quick succession.

Ross Cronje got the seventh try for Swys de Bruin's men, meaning Lizo Gqoboka and Travis Ismaiel crossing late was nothing more than a consolation.