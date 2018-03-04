Mauricio Pochettino reached 100 Premier League wins as Tottenham manager in Saturday's 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

Pochettino joins elite group with 100th Premier League win

Two goals from Son Heung-min secured all three points for the home side and moved them into third place in the table, a point above Liverpool, who face Newcastle United in their game in hand.

The former Argentina international has managed a century of wins in England's top flight in just 197 matches, which matches ex-Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers boss Kenny Dalglish's efforts.

Only six managers reached the milestone in fewer games. Jose Mourinho leads the way, having won 100 of his first 142 matches, ahead of Alex Ferguson, who needed 162 contests to get a century of victories.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is next on the list (179 matches), ahead of Rafa Benitez (181) and Claudio Ranieri (187).