Riyad Mahrez netted a stunning free-kick equaliser in the seventh-minute of injury time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Leicester City at home to Bournemouth.

Mahrez regains hero status with last-gasp leveller

It was Mahrez's first goal since the transfer deadline-day saga that saw him denied a move to Manchester City and subsequently miss Leicester training sessions.

Any lingering ill-feeling was obliterated after the otherwise impressive Steve Cook needlessly fouled Kelechi Iheanacho and the Algeria international steered home masterfully form 25 yards, sparking wild celebrations inside the King Power Stadium as he was mobbed by his team-mates.

Eighth-placed Leicester remain winless in five Premier League matches following three consecutive home draws and Claude Puel's men were good value for a share of the spoils after mounting sustained second-half pressure.

On the other hand, their slapdash defending during the opening 45 minutes could have seen Bournemouth out of sight before Josh King drew a foul from Marc Albrighton to convert a 35th-minute penalty.

Eddie Howe's side have only lost once in 10 matches since Christmas but will rue not being further than six points away from the relegation zone in 11th.

