Mahrez regains hero status with last-gasp leveller

Riyad Mahrez netted a stunning free-kick equaliser in the seventh-minute of injury time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Leicester City at home to Bournemouth.
It was Mahrez's first goal since the transfer deadline-day saga that saw him denied a move to Manchester City and subsequently miss Leicester training sessions.
Any lingering ill-feeling was obliterated after the otherwise impressive Steve Cook needlessly fouled Kelechi Iheanacho and the Algeria international steered home masterfully form 25 yards, sparking wild celebrations inside the King Power Stadium as he was mobbed by his team-mates.
Eighth-placed Leicester remain winless in five Premier League matches following three consecutive home draws and Claude Puel's men were good value for a share of the spoils after mounting sustained second-half pressure.
On the other hand, their slapdash defending during the opening 45 minutes could have seen Bournemouth out of sight before Josh King drew a foul from Marc Albrighton to convert a 35th-minute penalty.
Eddie Howe's side have only lost once in 10 matches since Christmas but will rue not being further than six points away from the relegation zone in 11th.
Key Opta Facts:
- Leicester haven’t won any of their last five Premier League games (D3 L2); their longest run without a win since the final six games of Craig Shakespeare’s tenure (D3 L3).
- The Foxes remain winless against Bournemouth in the Premier League (P6 W0 D5 L1) – the only other team they’ve played as often without winning in the competition is Bolton Wanderers (six games, no wins).
- Riyad Mahrez’s goal was his 36th for Leicester in the Premier League, however his first from a direct free-kick – he had taken 27 direct free-kicks without scoring in the competition before today.
- Bournemouth have scored in 10 consecutive games for the first time in the Premier League, netting in every game they've played since Boxing Day 2017.
- Since their debut Premier League season in 2015/16, only their opponent’s Leicester (12) have won more penalties away from home than Bournemouth (nine).
- The Cherries have converted both of their penalties in the Premier League this season (v Stoke and Leicester City); this after missing three in a row prior to the 2017/18 campaign.
- Despite having 14 shots (inc. blocks) in the second half, Riyad Mahrez’s late equaliser was Leicester’s only shot on target following the break.
- There have been just seven goals in the six Premier League games between Leicester and Bournemouth, with neither side scoring more than once in a game.